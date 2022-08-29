Quite a few insiders invested in Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS) last year which is positive news for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Mobile Streams Plc's (LON:MOS) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Mobile Streams

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CEO & Director, Mark Epstein, for UK£136k worth of shares, at about UK£0.003 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of UK£0.003. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). Mark Epstein was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 45.48m shares worth UK£136k. But insiders sold 45.48m shares worth UK£136k. Overall, Mobile Streams insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Mobile Streams

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Mobile Streams insiders own about UK£2.0m worth of shares. That equates to 20% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Mobile Streams Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Mobile Streams insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Mobile Streams insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Mobile Streams. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Mobile Streams (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) you should know about.

