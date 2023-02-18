Quite a few insiders invested in MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) last year which is positive news for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

MS INTERNATIONAL Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Michael O'Connell was the biggest purchase of MS INTERNATIONAL shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£6.45. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for MS INTERNATIONAL share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price. Notably Michael O'Connell was also the biggest seller.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid UK£239k for 51.70k shares. On the other hand they divested 35.28k shares, for UK£185k. Overall, MS INTERNATIONAL insiders were net buyers during the last year. They paid about UK£4.62 on average. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Have MS INTERNATIONAL Insiders Traded Recently?

In the last three months, Group Finance Director & Executive Director Michael O'Connell bought UK£165k. That's only a tiny bit more than the sales, worth UK£165k. So it is hard to draw any conclusion about how insiders are feeling about the stock, from these recent trades.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. MS INTERNATIONAL insiders own 54% of the company, currently worth about UK£56m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At MS INTERNATIONAL Tell Us?

We can't make any useful conclusions about recent trading, since insider buying and selling has been balanced. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like MS INTERNATIONAL insiders think the business has merit. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for MS INTERNATIONAL (1 is concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

