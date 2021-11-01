Quite a few insiders invested in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) last year which is positive news for shareholders

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NBSE) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Check out our latest analysis for NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Dov Goldstein bought US$60k worth of shares at a price of US$5.00 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$3.70 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While NeuBase Therapeutics insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does NeuBase Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 10% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares, worth about US$13m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At NeuBase Therapeutics Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded NeuBase Therapeutics shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in NeuBase Therapeutics and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for NeuBase Therapeutics you should be aware of, and 2 of these make us uncomfortable.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest positions in the Charlie Munger stock portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger is a name in the finance world that is often associated with Warren Buffett, one of the […]

  • Lucid Group Is an Investment, Not a Trade, and Will Seriously Challenge Tesla

    Lucid is probably technologically superior to Tesla, with smaller, more efficient, more powerful battery packs with a greater range.

  • Zillow stock dives after analyst highlights two-thirds of homes bought are underwater

    Shares of Zillow Group Inc. took a dive Monday, after KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted how most of the homes the real estate services company purchased, with an aim to flip them, were now worth less than what they paid for them.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks With Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss the 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and these stocks, go directly to the 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks With Over 5% Yield. Dividend investing is an attractive strategy for those investors who wish to retire comfortably or […]

  • A former Goldman Sachs boss says millennials were right to splurge their stimulus checks on crypto and meme stocks, and to stick it to Wall Street

    Raoul Pal noted that the Occupy Wall Street movement fell on deaf ears, and young investors don't care what the establishment says.

  • Rick Rule: This one asset will be vital during the 'dramatic reckoning' — and you probably already own it

    Protecting your portfolio is simpler than you think.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding for 30 Years

    For investors, looking 30 years out can be an intimating task. No matter your personal position, buying and holding a stock for decades means it must be a company you can count on to stick around, gain market share, maintain strong fundamentals, and grow its dividend. It's a tall order, so we asked three of our contributors to search far and wide to give you three dividend stocks that fit the bill.

  • Stimulus Money Could Cause the Stock Market to Plunge 15% by November

    Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer for financial firm Guggenheim, predicts that the stock market could drop 15% by November, according to a report by Business Insider. He blames the...

  • How Many Years of Maxing Out a 401(k) Does It Take to Become a Millionaire?

    One million dollars is a popular benchmark for retirement savings. As the lowest whole number to use seven digits, $1 million makes for a straightforward wealth target. Reach it and you earn a fun title -- millionaire -- plus you have a nice nest egg to supplement your Social Security.

  • I Bond rates can be an inflation hedge: What are they and why should you buy some now?

    You're going to hear more about I Bonds in November when some startling new rates are set to be announced. What are they and how do they work?

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying Now

    Fund manager Cathie Wood, the CEO of Ark Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Despite underperforming this year, Ark's flagship ETF has crushed the market since its inception in 2014, rising 495% versus the 168% total return of the S&P 500. Ark's portfolio is built around disruptive innovation.

  • AbbVie, Exxon Mobil, and Other Companies That Just Raised Their Dividends

    Exxon Mobil and AbbVie were among the large U.S. companies that announced dividend increases this past week, while Ford Motor reinstated its quarterly payout. Exxon Mobil (ticker: XOM) declared a quarterly dividend of 88 cents a share, up by a penny or about 1%. It marked the first quarterly dividend increase for the energy giant since April 2019 when it went from 82 to 87 cents a share.

  • 3 Top Stocks I Plan to Buy in November

    A panel of Motley Fool contributors discusses what stocks they are planning to buy in November, historically a strong month for the market.

  • Best Cryptocurrency Stocks for a Retirement Portfolio: 3 Experts Pick Their Faves

    Long-term investors can feel reasonably safe taking positions in these cryptocurrency-related assets.

  • Goldman Sachs Bets on These 3 Stocks; Sees at Least 30% Upside Potential

    We blame weather forecasters when they can’t predict a sunny day or a storm, but think of the data set they have to parse, and the conflicting winds and calms that come ahead of late-summer storm. Today’s market environment would baffle the best meteorologist. Stocks are at all-time record levels, while Congress is locked in battle with itself, unable to pass a coherent spending package. The President’s preferred spending bill would run up Federal outlays into the trillions of dollars, boosting

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

    Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points. Which stocks might be the next Axsome, Exelixis, or Tesla from a growth standpoint?

  • 2 Toxic Cryptocurrencies to Sell Right Now

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are up 40% and 1,000%, respectively, over the last 30 days. Founded in August 2020 by an anonymous developer called Ryoshi, Shiba Inu token is carefully designed to exploit popular dog memes on the internet. Shiba Inu's October rally has little fundamental support.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 In Right Now

    It was business as usual last week for Wall Street. The newest combination treatment, Trikafta, targets the most common CF mutation (F508del), and is therefore applicable to about 90% of all U.S. CF patients.

  • Nearing Retirement? These Stocks Will Pay You for Life

    As your working days come to a close, you can take a moment to pat yourself on the back. While Social Security may help, the average monthly Social Security paycheck is less than $1,600 a month. Today, we are going to talk about three companies that all qualify as Dividend Kings, meaning they have increased their dividend payouts annually for at least fifty consecutive years.

  • 4 Supercharged Stocks That Can Run Circles Around Shiba Inu Over the Next 5 Years

    Arguably leading that charge of late is meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). Since debuting on Aug. 1, 2020, Shiba Inu has seen its SHIB tokens rally by (drum roll) nearly 8,300,000%, based on a price of $0.00004231 per token, as of Oct. 25. This rally has pushed Shiba Inu to the No. 12 spot in market value among more than 13,000 cryptocurrencies.