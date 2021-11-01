Quite a few insiders invested in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) last year which is positive news for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NBSE) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

NeuBase Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Dov Goldstein bought US$60k worth of shares at a price of US$5.00 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$3.70 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While NeuBase Therapeutics insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does NeuBase Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 10% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares, worth about US$13m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At NeuBase Therapeutics Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded NeuBase Therapeutics shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in NeuBase Therapeutics and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for NeuBase Therapeutics you should be aware of, and 2 of these make us uncomfortable.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

