Quite a few insiders invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last year which is positive news for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Old National Bancorp's (NASDAQ:ONB) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Old National Bancorp

The Executive Chairman Michael Scudder made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$125k worth of shares at a price of US$15.30 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$15.42. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Old National Bancorp insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Old National Bancorp insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Old National Bancorp Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Old National Bancorp insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$378k worth of shares. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 1.0% of Old National Bancorp shares, worth about US$44m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Old National Bancorp Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Old National Bancorp we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Old National Bancorp has 2 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

