Quite a few insiders invested in Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) last year which is positive news for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Pason Systems Inc.'s (TSE:PSI) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Pason Systems Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Jon Faber bought CA$80k worth of shares at a price of CA$7.95 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (CA$9.26), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Pason Systems insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Pason Systems

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From looking at our data, insiders own CA$4.8m worth of Pason Systems stock, about 0.6% of the company. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Pason Systems Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Pason Systems shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Pason Systems insiders bought more shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Pason Systems you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

