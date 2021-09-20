Quite a few insiders invested in Perpetual Resources Limited (ASX:PEC) last year which is positive news for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Perpetual Resources Limited (ASX:PEC), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Perpetual Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman Julian Babarczy for AU$461k worth of shares, at about AU$0.034 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.13. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Perpetual Resources insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around AU$0.022. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 34% of Perpetual Resources shares, worth about AU$22m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Perpetual Resources Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Perpetual Resources insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Perpetual Resources insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Perpetual Resources (2 are concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

