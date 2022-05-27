Quite a few insiders invested in Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR) last year which is positive news for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited's (ASX:PWR) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Peter Warren Automotive Holdings

The Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board John Ingram made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$198k worth of shares at a price of AU$2.68 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$2.41. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Peter Warren Automotive Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Peter Warren Automotive Holdings insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought AU$273k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership of Peter Warren Automotive Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Peter Warren Automotive Holdings insiders own about AU$161m worth of shares (which is 39% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Peter Warren Automotive Holdings insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Peter Warren Automotive Holdings has 5 warning signs (and 3 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

