Quite a few insiders invested in Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) last year which is positive news for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Phoenix Group Holdings plc's (LON:PHNX) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Phoenix Group Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Director Nicholas Shott for UK£149k worth of shares, at about UK£5.20 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of UK£5.96. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid UK£337k for 61.48k shares. On the other hand they divested 5.32k shares, for UK£36k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Phoenix Group Holdings insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Phoenix Group Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Phoenix Group Holdings insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought UK£252k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Phoenix Group Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Phoenix Group Holdings insiders own about UK£5.1m worth of shares (which is 0.09% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Phoenix Group Holdings Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Phoenix Group Holdings insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Phoenix Group Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

