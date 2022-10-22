Quite a few insiders invested in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) last year which is positive news for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Pro-Dex, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PDEX) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Pro-Dex

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Katrina Philp for US$58k worth of shares, at about US$14.98 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$19.50. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While Pro-Dex insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about US$16.89 on average. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Pro-Dex Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 6.3% of Pro-Dex shares, worth about US$4.4m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Pro-Dex Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Pro-Dex shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Pro-Dex insiders are doubting the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Pro-Dex (including 2 which make us uncomfortable).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

