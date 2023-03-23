Quite a few insiders invested in Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) last year which is positive news for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Ramelius Resources Limited's (ASX:RMS) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Ramelius Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

Ramelius Resources insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Ramelius Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Ramelius Resources insiders own 1.3% of the company, worth about AU$13m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Ramelius Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Ramelius Resources insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Ramelius Resources and their transactions don't cause us concern. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Ramelius Resources, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

