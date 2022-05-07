Quite a few insiders invested in Seeka Limited (NZSE:SEK) last year which is positive news for shareholders

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Seeka Limited (NZSE:SEK), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Seeka

In fact, the recent purchase by Chief Executive Officer Michael Franks was not their only acquisition of Seeka shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid NZ$5.15 per share in a NZ$52k purchase. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of NZ$5.14. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Seeka insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at Seeka Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Seeka. Insiders bought NZ$71k worth of shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership of Seeka

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Seeka insiders own 18% of the company, worth about NZ$39m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Seeka Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Seeka we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Seeka. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Seeka that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

