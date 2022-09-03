Quite a few insiders invested in Seven West Media Limited (ASX:SWM) last year which is positive news for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Seven West Media Limited's (ASX:SWM) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Seven West Media Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non-Executive Director David Evans made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$275k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.59 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.46 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Seven West Media insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Seven West Media Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Seven West Media. Independent Non-Executive Director Michael Malone purchased AU$20k worth of shares in that period. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.4% of Seven West Media shares, worth about AU$10m, according to our data. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Seven West Media Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Seven West Media and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Seven West Media.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

