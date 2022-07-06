Quite a few insiders invested in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) last year which is positive news for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Shattuck Labs, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:STTK) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Shattuck Labs Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Chairman of the Board George Golumbeski for US$103k worth of shares, at about US$3.63 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$4.30. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While Shattuck Labs insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about US$4.09 on average. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at Shattuck Labs Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Shattuck Labs insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. We can see that Independent Chairman of the Board George Golumbeski paid US$200k for shares in the company. No-one sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership of Shattuck Labs

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Shattuck Labs insiders own about US$35m worth of shares. That equates to 19% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Shattuck Labs Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Shattuck Labs insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Shattuck Labs.

