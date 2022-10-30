Quite a few insiders invested in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) last year which is positive news for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Southside Bancshares

Notably, that recent purchase by Susan Anderson is the biggest insider purchase of Southside Bancshares shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$34.33. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Southside Bancshares insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 2.87k shares for US$99k. On the other hand they divested 465.00 shares, for US$18k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Southside Bancshares insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Southside Bancshares Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Southside Bancshares. In that period Independent Director Susan Anderson spent US$63k on shares. But insider Cindy Blackstone sold US$18k worth. It is nice to see that insiders have bought, but the quantum isn't large enough to get us excited.

Does Southside Bancshares Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 5.2% of Southside Bancshares shares, worth about US$57m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Southside Bancshares Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). That said, the purchases were not large. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Southside Bancshares and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Southside Bancshares has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

