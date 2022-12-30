Quite a few insiders invested in Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) last year which is positive news for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Springfield Properties Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Part Time Executive Chairman Alexander Adam for UK£173k worth of shares, at about UK£0.78 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£0.75). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Springfield Properties insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Springfield Properties Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Springfield Properties insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought UK£228k worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership Of Springfield Properties

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Springfield Properties insiders own 41% of the company, currently worth about UK£36m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Springfield Properties Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Springfield Properties. Nice! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Springfield Properties and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

