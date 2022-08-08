Quite a few insiders invested in SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) last year which is positive news for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At SSP Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman of the Board Michael Clasper bought UK£202k worth of shares at a price of UK£2.69 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£2.54. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

SSP Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. SSP Group insiders own about UK£10m worth of shares. That equates to 0.5% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The SSP Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded SSP Group shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in SSP Group and their transactions don't cause us concern. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in SSP Group, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

