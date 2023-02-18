Quite a few insiders invested in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) last year which is positive news for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Lead Independent Trustee Robert McCadden made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$120k worth of shares at a price of US$47.88 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$56.12. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While Universal Health Realty Income Trust insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Universal Health Realty Income Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares, worth about US$15m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Universal Health Realty Income Trust Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Universal Health Realty Income Trust insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Universal Health Realty Income Trust you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

