Quite a few insiders invested in Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) last year which is positive news for shareholders

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Urban Logistics REIT Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Chairman Nigel Sutherland Rich bought UK£170k worth of shares at a price of UK£1.70 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£1.80. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Urban Logistics REIT insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Urban Logistics REIT Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.0% of Urban Logistics REIT shares, worth about UK£8.1m, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Urban Logistics REIT Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Urban Logistics REIT insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Urban Logistics REIT insiders are doubting the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Urban Logistics REIT (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

