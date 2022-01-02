Quite a few insiders invested in Vital Healthcare Property Trust (NZSE:VHP) last year which is positive news for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Vital Healthcare Property Trust's (NZSE:VHP) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Vital Healthcare Property Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Aaron G. Hockly bought NZ$206k worth of shares at a price of NZ$3.05 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is NZ$3.15. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Vital Healthcare Property Trust insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Vital Healthcare Property Trust insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at Vital Healthcare Property Trust Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Vital Healthcare Property Trust insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Specifically, Independent Director of Vital Healthcare Management Limited Andrew Evans bought NZ$162k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does Vital Healthcare Property Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Based on our data, Vital Healthcare Property Trust insiders have about 0.1% of the stock, worth approximately NZ$2.6m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Vital Healthcare Property Trust Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Vital Healthcare Property Trust insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Vital Healthcare Property Trust. For example, Vital Healthcare Property Trust has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are significant) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

