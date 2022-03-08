'Quite a headache': Muncie business owner, police concerned with catalytic converter thefts

MUNCIE, Ind. — The theft of catalytic converters from vehicles became personal for Adam Brown last November.

The owner of Adam's Auto Repair at 1200 W. McGalliard Road, Brown said his business was targeted by converter thieves over the Thanksgiving break.

"We had several cars sitting here waiting to get worked on or waiting to get picked up," he said.

Thieves cut catalytic converters — exhaust emission control devices — from four of those vehicles.

Adam Brown, owner of Adam's Auto Repair at 1200 W. McGalliard Road, has gone public with an appeal for local thieves to stop stealing catalytic converters from vehicles.

"They just grab (a cordless saw) and cut them off and take them to scrap yards," Brown said, adding that SUVs and pickup trucks might be the most targeted vehicles among those stealing converters.

The incident prompted Brown to place a message on his business sign along heavily traveled McGalliard Road: "Please stop stealing catalytic converters. Thanks, Adam."

"I haven't had anybody mess with any cars since I put it up there," Brown said Monday.

Steve Cox, a Muncie Police Department captain, said this week his department deals with catalytic converter thefts frequently.

"It's just about a daily occurrence," Cox said. "If it's not daily, it's several times a week.

"It just seems there's more and more people engaging in that activity. It's becoming quite a headache for everybody in town. And it's not just local. It's a national issue, actually."

Torrance, Calif., police recovered 87 stolen catalytic converters in a three-week crackdown on the increasingly common crime in June.

Cox said city police were actively investigating converter thefts, to the point of conducting surveillance in some areas.

The MPD captain urged anyone hearing unusual noises associated with metal cutting, especially in the evening hours, to consider calling 911.

He also asked any citizens observing vehicles spending an inordinate amount of time traveling in local parking lots to provide police with descriptions of those vehicles, along with license plate numbers if possible.

The Muncie Police Department's detective division can be reached at 765-747-4867.

Story continues

In January 2021, Jay Paul Bowman, a 56-year-old Muncie man, was charged with theft in a Madison County court after he was accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at an Anderson auto repair business.

After being arrested, the Muncie man detailed "numerous other locations where he had stolen converters during the past several weeks," according to an affidavit.

A cordless metal cutting saw, believed used in the thefts, was found in Bowman's truck.

The theft case against Bowman is still pending.

On Monday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a new law aimed at making it more difficult to sell stolen catalytic converters.

Experts say that a significant increase in the prices of the precious metals housed inside of catalytic converters is driving the spike in thefts.

Under that law, only licensed salvage dealers can purchase or sell the converters. It also places a $25 daily limit for cash payouts to those selling "detached catalytic converters."

In a Tuesday news release, Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan said, "Every day Hoosiers’ vehicles across our state are targeted by thieves looking to make a quick buck by cutting out catalytic converters.

“The metal component can be stolen in a matter of minutes but can set back unsuspecting car owners thousands of dollars for repair and replacement. Through our Auto Dealer Services Division, we are committed to slowing this trend and protecting Hoosiers’ hard-earned money.”

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Adam's Auto Repair, police concerned with catalytic converter thefts