It is quite possible that EU negotiations with Ukraine on membership will begin in December – Finish Prime Minister

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo stated at a meeting of the party council of the Coalition Party that negotiations between the EU and Ukraine regarding membership in the union can begin in December.

Source: The Yle TV and radio company reports, European Pravda writes.

Quote: "In my opinion, Ukraine has progressed quite well in fulfilling the tasks that were set for it [for joining the EU]," said the head of the Finnish government.

As Orpo said, a report will be prepared in a week on how candidate countries have progressed in fulfilling the requirements for joining the European Union.

Sirpa Pietikäinen, a member of the European Parliament from the Coalition Party, also believes that negotiations with Ukraine will begin.

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a video message to the leaders of the European Union member states at the summit in Brussels, called on them to support the start of negotiations with Ukraine regarding EU membership at the end of the year.

As the press reported, the European Commission intends to present a positive assessment of Ukraine's progress in applying for EU membership on 8 November, but this assessment may contain additional conditions amid the upcoming decision to start accession talks with Kyiv.

Reportedly, Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission President, is likely to visit Ukraine in early November, which may indicate that the assessment of Ukraine's progress in the "candidate" reforms will be positive.

