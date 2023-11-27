'Quivering' GOP Lawmaker Wigs Out Over 'Satanic Trees' For Christmas

A Republican congressman isn’t happy that a Wisconsin event featuring dozens of uniquely decorated Christmas trees includes one themed to Satan.

“I wouldn’t take my kids to it now, I don’t want them to be surrounded by satanic trees,” Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.) griped on Fox News during a discussion of the National Railroad Museum’s Festival of Trees.

The event features more than 70 trees, each decorated by a different group or local business.

“We have everything from a tree with hardware on it, a tea tree, we have a Lego tree,” CEO Jacqueline Frank told the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “It’s a lot of different organizations promoting their business.”

She said the goal is to be inclusive and “provide dignity for everybody.”

But Gallagher slammed it as “woke,” “offensive” and “upside-down cultural propaganda.”

“I thought that Northeast Wisconsin was at least immune to something that you might see in New York or California, but we need to be vigilant as parents,” he said on Fox News.

Satan is not actually the point of the tree.

In fact, the Satanic Temple’s Wisconsin chapter ― like many modern satanist groups ― says it doesn’t actually believe in or worship the devil. The organization wrote on Facebook in response to a question that they consider him “more of a literary character we admire and a mascot.”

They added:

“Tree decorating is a fun and rewarding holiday tradition with roots in paganism. We decorated the tree to celebrate our own winter holiday, Sol Invictus, and in the spirit of religious plurality and togetherness with other world religions that have holidays around this time of year.”

Satanic Temple cofounder Lucien Greaves took it a step further, taunting Gallagher as “teary-eyed, quivering & confused” in a post on X:

Teary-eyed, quivering & confused, Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) @MikeforWI told Fox News a harrowing tale of how his tender sensibilities were affronted and his entire Christmas ruined by the sight of The Satanic Temple Wisconsin congregation's tree.https://t.co/TV0Phv0amx — Lucien Greaves (@LucienGreaves) November 26, 2023

“A tree made him cry and ruined his entire Christmas. And liberals are supposedly the snowflakes?” Satanic minister Tommy Lavin replied.

Others also mocked Gallagher:

"satanic trees"?



and yes Mike Gallagher, GOPs so foamy-mouthed with panic you gotta defend against attacks on yr kids re M&Ms, Mr Potatohead, Aunt Jemima, Target, Dr Seuss, Bud Lite...etc etc



so if it's satanic trees you're worried about, be afraid, be very afraid. https://t.co/DLR1mNg6di — Lesley Gaspar (@zleegaspar) November 26, 2023

Where does one acquire these "satanic" trees? Need to start decorating for the holidays. https://t.co/qqFcX3OCZU — Boston Smalls (@smalls2672) November 26, 2023

The Republican Party never misses an opportunity to use children as an excuse to stick their nose in other people's business, even when that business doesn't affect them in any way.



They don't approve, so they call it "woke". 🙄 — Jeffrey Ⓥ (@LiftForever67) November 26, 2023

My god, these people are perpetual victims of their own making. How tiresome. — Tonya Bailey (@tbailey1976) November 27, 2023

Once again, Fox News is the only network you can count on to cover the stories that really matter.#FauxNewshttps://t.co/ZLxZWT70MR — Bob Geiger (@GeigerNews) November 26, 2023