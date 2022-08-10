Quixant (LON:QXT) investors are sitting on a loss of 66% if they invested five years ago

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But unfortunately, some companies simply don't succeed. Zooming in on an example, the Quixant Plc (LON:QXT) share price dropped 68% in the last half decade. We certainly feel for shareholders who bought near the top.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Quixant became profitable within the last five years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

The modest 1.6% dividend yield is unlikely to be guiding the market view of the stock. Arguably, the revenue drop of 7.9% a year for half a decade suggests that the company can't grow in the long term. This has probably encouraged some shareholders to sell down the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Quixant has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? You can see what analysts are predicting for Quixant in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 7.8% in the twelve months, Quixant shareholders did even worse, losing 10% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 11% doled out over the last five years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. Is Quixant cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

