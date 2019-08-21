Is Quixant (LON:QXT) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Quixant Plc (LON:QXT) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Quixant's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Quixant had debt of US$1.35m at the end of December 2018, a reduction from US$6.74m over a year. But it also has US$11.1m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$9.73m net cash.

How Healthy Is Quixant's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Quixant had liabilities of US$22.3m due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.34m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$11.1m as well as receivables valued at US$31.1m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$17.5m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Quixant could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Quixant has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

But the other side of the story is that Quixant saw its EBIT decline by 5.0% over the last year. If earnings continue to decline at that rate the company may have increasing difficulty managing its debt load. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Quixant can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Quixant has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the most recent three years, Quixant recorded free cash flow worth 52% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Quixant has US$9.7m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. So we are not troubled with Quixant's debt use.