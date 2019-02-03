Here’s What Quixant Plc’s (LON:QXT) ROCE Can Tell Us

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

Today we are going to look at Quixant Plc (LON:QXT) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Quixant:

0.24 = US$15m ÷ (US$76m – US$24m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Quixant has an ROCE of 24%.

Is Quixant’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Quixant’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 8.5% average in the Hospitality industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Quixant’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

Quixant’s current ROCE of 24% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 32% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Quixant’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Quixant has total assets of US$76m and current liabilities of US$24m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 31% of its total assets. Quixant has a medium level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE somewhat.

Our Take On Quixant’s ROCE

Even so, it has a great ROCE, and could be an attractive prospect for further research.