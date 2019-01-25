Quiz: How Much Do You Know About America When It Comes to Money?

GOBankingRates has conducted several studies about personal finance and economics in America. Click through to see if you can pass this quiz on America.

Spending habits and expenses of Americans vary widely from coast to coast. From how much it costs to buy a house to how much states spend on expenses such as education, where you live can make a big difference.

GOBankingRates has conducted several studies about personal finance and economics in America. Take the quiz to find out if you know enough about finances in America.

1. Which state has the highest cost of living?

Answer choices:

a) Hawaii

b) New York

c) California

d) Massachusetts

Think you know where it costs the most to live? Click to find out if you’re correct.

Answer: a) Hawaii

Hawaii’s average cost of living is over 67 percent more expensive than the national average, according to the results of a GOBankingRates study. Washington, D.C., comes in second, followed by New York, California and Massachusetts to round out the top five.

On the other end of the spectrum, you can stretch your dollars further in Mississippi, Indiana, Michigan, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

2. Which state spends the highest percentage of its total expenses on public safety?

Answer choices:

a) Florida

b) Nevada

c) Arizona

d) Texas

“Public safety” expenses include protective inspection and regulation services. Will that change your answer? Click through to see if you’re right.

Answer: b) Nevada

According to a GOBankingRates analysis, Nevada is the only state that allocates more than 10 percent of its annual expenditures to public safety.

If you picked Florida, you aren’t far off, as the state spends 9.76 percent. North Dakota spends the lowest percentage, at just 4.25.

3. Which state has the lowest percentage of residents living in poverty?

Answer choices:

a) Oregon

b) Illinois

c) California

d) New Hampshire

Just because there’s a lot of money in a state doesn’t mean it’s distributed equally. Click forward to find out where the smallest percentage of the population lives below the poverty line.

Answer: d) New Hampshire

At just 6.8 percent, New Hampshire has the lowest percentage of its residents living in poverty. But because of other factors, such as GDP per-capita income, long-term liabilities per capita and state tax revenue per capita, North Dakota takes the top spot as the most fiscally successful state in this GOBankingRates study.

4. Which states spend the most and least on welfare?

Answer choices:

a) Florida/Montana

b) California/Wyoming

c) Texas/North Dakota

d) New York/South Dakota

The figures used in the GOBankingRates study on welfare spending by state are based on total spending, not per capita, so population matters. Click through to see if you get both correct.

Answer: b) California/Wyoming

At almost $103 billion, California spends more than the next two biggest spenders, New York and Texas, combined. Wyoming is the only state that spends less than $1 billion on welfare, at $843 million each year.

5. Which of the following states is the most tax-friendly for retirees?

Answer choices:

a) Alaska

b) Delaware

c) New Hampshire

d) Wyoming

Think you know which state taxes retirees the least? Click to see if you’re right.

Answer: a) Alaska

Alaska took the top spot in the study that identified the most and least tax-friendly states for retirees. The state has no income taxes at all, including on Social Security benefits. If you prefer to stay in the contiguous United States, Wyoming came in second.

6. Which state is the most affordable for millennials who want to buy a home?

Answer choices:

a) Arkansas

b) Indiana

c) Ohio

d) West Virginia

The GOBankingRates study considered how long it would take to save for a 20 percent down payment on a median-list-price home in each state and the size of the monthly mortgage payment. Click through to find out where it’s more affordable to become a homeowner.

Answer: d) West Virginia

West Virginia came out on top in this study that identified the most and least affordable states for millennial homeowners. At the time the study was conducted, the median list price was just $159,000 and a monthly mortgage payment came out to $847. Based on the national median income, you could save for a 20 percent down payment in just 2½ years.

7. In which of the following states are you most likely to live paycheck to paycheck?