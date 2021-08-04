Quiznos Sandwich Shops to Soon Offer Bitcoin Payment Option

Matthew De Saro
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

Quiznos, an international chain restaurant specializing in sandwiches, is on the cusp of accepting bitcoin payments at select locations in Denver.

Quiznos customers in the Denver area will soon be able to pay with cryptocurrency. The food chain announced that, in collaboration with payments provider Bakkt, Quiznos will begin accepting digital asset payments in the month of August.

Bitcoin for sandwiches

The pay-with-bitcoin pilot program will be rolled out in Denver, Colorado, and comes with incentives for trying out the payment system. Any customer who uses the Bakkt app to make a purchase at Quiznos will receive a $15 thank you in the form of bitcoin. The platform also allows for the purchase of gift cards and the Bakkt app has a built-in loyalty rewards program.

