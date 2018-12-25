Is Qumu Corporation’s (NASDAQ:QUMU) CEO Pay Fair?

In 2015 Vern Hanzlik was appointed CEO of Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

View our latest analysis for Qumu

How Does Vern Hanzlik’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Qumu Corporation is worth US$19m, and total annual CEO compensation is US$595k. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at US$391k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below US$200m. The median CEO compensation in that group is US$307k.

It would therefore appear that Qumu Corporation pays Vern Hanzlik more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Qumu, below.

NasdaqCM:QUMU CEO Compensation December 25th 18 More

Is Qumu Corporation Growing?

Qumu Corporation has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 46% a year, over the last three years It saw its revenue drop -16% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. Revenue growth is a real positive for growth, but ultimately profits are more important.

Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts. .

Has Qumu Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 18% over three years, many shareholders in Qumu Corporation are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary…

We compared total CEO remuneration at Qumu Corporation with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. On the other hand returns to investors over the same period have probably disappointed many. While EPS is positive, we’d say shareholders would want better returns before the CEO is paid much more. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Qumu shares (free trial).

Or you might prefer gaze upon this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



