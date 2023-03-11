Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 9, 2023

Operator: Good day and welcome to the Quoin Pharmaceuticals Limited Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Gordon Dunn, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Gordon Dunn: Thank you, and good morning. We appreciate you joining us on today's conference call. With me on the call are Dr. Michael Myers, CEO; and Denise Carter, COO. We're pleased to provide an update on our progress throughout the fourth quarter of 2022 and for the year as a whole and discussing Quoin Pharmaceuticals financial results. Please note that our operational and financial results press release is now available on Quoin's website. To begin, Michael will provide a corporate, clinical and operational update, following which, I will review our Q4 and full year 2022 financial results. I will then hand the call back to Michael for closing comments. We will also be pleased to answer any questions at the end of the call.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that statements made during this conference call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For more information regarding such risks and uncertainties, please see the risk factors outlined in the company's filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of today, and we disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by law. Please see the forward-looking statements section in our financial results press release issued this morning for more information.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to our CEO, Michael Myers.

Story continues

Michael Myers: Thank you, Gordon, and good morning, everyone. 2022, which was Quoin's first full year as a publicly traded company, was a truly transformational one for us as we successfully delivered across all of our key operational targets. Before I begin a review of the operational highlights for 2022, I want to take a moment and briefly comment on the public offering that Quoin completed last month which brought in net proceeds of approximately $6 million. I'm pleased to inform you that almost every investor from our previous raise in August of last year participated again with some new fundamental investors also contributing. As a result of this successful capital raise, Quoin's cash position is at its strongest ever and we now have a financial runway that extends well into the second half of 2024, which is beyond several key inflection points for the company, including the release of clinical data from our ongoing studies.

Furthermore, we believe that in addition to enable us to advance the clinical development of our product pipeline, this strong cash position will also support our plans to pursue attractive M&A opportunities in the rare and orphan disease space. We are particularly interested in acquiring derisk late-stage assets. And while there can be no assurances of the deal being executed, I can tell you that we are actively exploring a number of potentially interesting opportunities. We look forward to providing further updates on our progress on this front at the appropriate time. One key highlight for Quoin in 2022 was the submission of an Investigational New Drug application, or IND, to the U.S. FDA for the development of QRX003 as a potential treatment for Netherton Syndrome.

As a result of the successful opening of that IND, we subsequently initiated 2 clinical studies in Netherton patients last year. We also made substantial progress on the operational side by working very closely with our contract manufacturers, our CMOs, to advance the development and scale-up of both the active ingredient in QRX003 as well as for the finished product itself. We believe that this early and concentrated focus on CMC-related matters will ultimately pay dividends and reduce the risk of Quoin receiving a complete response letter, or CRL, from the FDA as a result of CMC-related deficiencies in a regulatory submission. As we have previously stated, Quoin intends to self-commercialize QRX003 and indeed all of our other pipeline products in both the U.S. and Europe, and we are actively working on plans to ensure that we will be fully prepared for a successful rollout of the product in those territories once approval has been obtained.

To augment those commercial plans, we work diligently and successfully throughout the year to establish a broad-based infrastructure outside of those 2 territories. As a result of those efforts, we now have 8 different commercial partnerships established that cover 60 countries which is essentially all of the key countries for our products in the world. The combination of these distribution partnerships and the commercial infrastructure that we plan to establish in the U.S. and Europe, will enable Quoin to achieve what is effectively a global launch of QRX003 and the rest of our pipeline products. This is something that we believe is a key differentiating feature for the company among our peer group where the focus tends to be primarily on the U.S. market alone.

Surgery, Medicine, Health

Photo by Julia Zyablova on Unsplash

It is also indicative of our commitment to ensuring that our product will be made available to every patient who needs them irrespective of where they are located. Turning now to the fourth quarter itself. During the quarter, we announced that the first patient in our vehicle control study for Netherton Syndrome was dosed. And since then, we have continued to make further progress with the enrollment and dosing of additional patients. Furthermore, 5 of our 6 planned clinical sites were fully opened by the end of the quarter and operationally ready to initiate patient recruitment and testing. Recall that this trial is a randomized double-blinded vehicle control study. 2 different doses of QRX003 topical lotion are being tested versus a placebo lotion in 18 Netherton patients.

The test materials are applied once daily over a 12-week period to predesignated areas of the patient's body and in agreement with the FDA, 5 different clinical end points are being assessed in the study. This study will potentially serve as the first portion of a single pivotal study that we intend to conduct in the U.S. and Europe to obtain regulatory approval. As previously noted, the FDA has indicated that a total of approximately 20 patients tested with QRX003 at the commercial dose may be sufficient for approval in the U.S. In addition, based on the positive and constructive feedback we previously received from the EMA, we believe a similar number may also be sufficient to enable us to obtain regulatory approval in Europe. During the quarter, we also announced the initiation of a second clinical study to evaluate QRX003 in Netherton Syndrome patients.

This trial is also being conducted under Quoin's open IND and is running concurrently with our other ongoing clinical trials using the same clinical sites and same investigators, resulting in a high degree of operational efficiency and cost savings. This second clinical trial is an open-label study in approximately 10 subjects who are currently receiving and will continue to receive throughout the duration of the study off-label systemic therapy, primarily systemic biologics. The trial is not placebo-controlled and all patients will be tested with a 4% dose of QRX003, which will be applied once daily to predesignated site on the body every day over a 12-week period. This is the same trial design as our other ongoing study and the same 5 endpoints are being assessed.

Given that this is an open-label study, we will have ongoing access to the data as it is being generated, and we anticipate providing several updates during the course of the study, including potentially the release of interim data. We believe that the data package for both of these studies may be sufficient for a number of our distribution partners to either seek formal regulatory approval or inclusion of the product in early access programs in their respective territories. We are also working with our regulatory consultants to determine if QRX003 may qualify for conditional marketing approval in Europe which allows for the commercialization of a medical product in advance of formal regulatory approval. Conditional marketing approval is granted by the EMA in circumstances where there is no available treatment for a particular disease and where a clearly defined medical need exists.

We believe that this is certainly the case with Netherton Syndrome and we are working to better understand the application requirements and timing so that we can prepare accordingly. Throughout the quarter, we also continue to deepen our engagement with Netherton community of patients, family members, treating physicians and supporting foundations. We believe that this level of outreach to the community at large, helps to establish an awareness of Quoin and our ongoing clinical programs. These early relationships have been critical in strengthening our understanding of the disease and has helped to build a network of communication channels that facilitate a regular broadly distributed update to community members of our progress and the anticipated timing of key events such as the release of clinical data.

We believe that our engagement and integration into this network will be a vital foundation for the successful launch of our product once approved. Turning now to our research project at Queensland University of Technology in Australia, or QUT, both projects continue to make good progress. And based on the feedback from the scientists at QUT, we are hopeful that one or perhaps both programs could initiate clinical testing by the end of this year. This initial testing has been performed in Australia, where Quoin is able to take advantage of the varying generous incentives offered by the Australian government including a rebate of 43.5% of all research dollars spent rendering these highly cost-effective programs for Quoin. While still at a relatively early stage of development, we view these products as important components of our rare disease portfolio, and we look forward to keeping everybody updated on their progress.

With that update on our operational progress, let me turn this over to Gordon to discuss our fourth quarter financial results.

Gordon Dunn: Thank you, Michael. December 31, 2022, cash and marketable securities was $12.9 million as compared to $15.2 million cash and securities as of September 30. As Michael outlined, following our $16.8 million public offering completed last August. In February, we successfully completed a further $7 million public offering, which resulted in net proceeds of $6 million after costs. And we expect our current cash and investments to be sufficient to fund the company's operations well into the second half of 2024. We reported research and development expenses of $600,000 for the fourth quarter and $2.7 million for the year, primarily attributable to expenses related to our Netherton Syndrome clinical trials and associated manufacturing costs as well as our research projects with QUT.

We expect R&D costs to increase in 2023 as we advance our programs. General and administrative expenses were $1.5 million in the fourth quarter and $6.6 million for the year. We recorded a net loss of $2 million for the fourth quarter and $9.4 million for the year. I will now turn the call back to Michael to make some closing remarks and begin our Q&A.

Michael Myers: Thanks, Gordon. In closing, we are extremely pleased with Quoin's progress over our first 12 months as a publicly traded company, and we believe that we have positioned ourselves for a very exciting and productive 2023. We now have 2 clinical trials underway that are evaluating our lead product candidate, QRX003 for Netherton Syndrome under an open IND and we look forward to presenting data this year. We have had a strong start to 2023, and we are pleased with our progress so far in what we believe will become a pivotal year for our company. With that, operator, we are now ready for questions.

See also 13 Best Software Stocks to Invest In and 12 Best EV Stocks To Buy For 2023.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.