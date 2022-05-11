When Will Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Breakeven?

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. The US$5.2m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$21m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Quoin Pharmaceuticals' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 4 industry analysts covering Quoin Pharmaceuticals, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$4.2m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 64% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Quoin Pharmaceuticals' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that generally pharmaceuticals, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Quoin Pharmaceuticals currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making pharma, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

