Quotes for the New Year 2024

I still seem to save quotes that catch my eye throughout the year to share in January of the New Year. Please enjoy - or at least ponder.

Martha Moore Hobson

PHILOSOPHICAL PONDERINGS

We can forgive a child who is afraid of the dark; the real tragedy is when men are afraid of the light. Plato (c. 428-347 B.C.)

The price of apathy toward public affairs is to be ruled by evil men. Plato (c. 428-347 B.C.)

There are two ways to be fooled. One is to believe what isn’t true; the other is not to believe what is true. Soren Kierkegaard (1813-1855)

How Americans vote in the upcoming election may determine whether our democracy survives. Robert Reich (1946-)

We were taught to hate the witches and not the ones who burned them, and I think that is a problem. Unknown

When a flower doesn’t bloom, you fix the environment in which it grows, not the flower. Alexander den Heijer (Birthdate unknown)

Inside every cynical person, there is a disappointed idealist. George Carlin (1937-2008)

Prejudice is an emotional commitment to ignorance. Nathan Rutstein (1930-2006)

If you have to cheat to win, you are still a loser. Unknown

We all want the same things: physical safety, financial security, love, happiness. Some of us just want them for others as well. Unknown

Please remember that what they believe as well as what they do and cause you to endure does not testify to your inferiority but to their inhumanity. James Baldwin (1924-1987)

While I’m not sure anything we’re programmed to believe in childhood ever 100% goes away, we can retrain our ghosts to leave us more or less alone. Carolyn Hax (1966-)

Reading can seriously damage your ignorance. Unknown

Educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all. Aristotle (384-322 B.C.)

Think of yourself as dead. You have lived your life. Now, take what’s left and live it properly. Marcus Aurelius (121-180)

If you want to encourage people to do something, keep it simple. Richard Thaler (1945-)

Nothing shows a man’s character more than what he laughs at. Goethe (1749-1832)

WAR

We will not learn to live together by killing each other’s children. President Jimmy Carter (1924-)

War does not determine who is right - only who is left. Bertrand Russell (1872-1970)

Poor boys fight rich men’s wars. Attributed to many

War is a symptom of man’s failure as a thinking animal. John Steinbeck (1902-1968)

There is only one winner in in war. The winner is war itself, not truth, not justice, not liberty, not morality. Those are the vanquished. Thomas Merton (1915-1968)

For those who fight in a war, the war never ends. Unknown

Before you embark on a journey of revenge, dig two graves - one for your enemy and one for yourself. Attributed to Confucius (c. 551-479 B.C.)

WEALTH

The world’s richest one percent pollute more than the poorest two-thirds. Ultra-wealthy’s lavish lifestyles and investments in heavy polluting industries lead to vast differences in planet-warming emissions. The Washington Post

Eight dudes have as much wealth as 3.6 billion people. But, yes, the person in front of you in line at the store with food stamps is the problem. Facebook

We’ll go down in history as the first society that wouldn’t save itself because it wasn’t cost-effective. Kurt Vonnegut (1922-2007)

CONTEMPORARY CULTURE

Ninety percent of being married is yelling “What?” from another room. Gift Catalog

I’ll never graduate from collagen. Dolly Parton (1946-)

I’m intimidated by the fear of being average. Taylor Swift (1989-)

I have a brain and a uterus, and I use both. U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder (1940-2023)

Twenty-four years of Housework, and the place is still a mess. U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder (1940-2023)

The problem with the gene pool is that there is no lifeguard. Steven Wright (1955-)

Finally, from the one who gives hope to us all:

When day comes, we step out of the shade aflame and unafraid. The new dawn blooms as we free it. For there is always light. If only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it. Amanda Gorman (1998-)

A long-time Oak Ridge resident, Martha Moore Hobson was an early certified financial planner in the region. Although retired, she continues to volunteer in the Oak Ridge community.

