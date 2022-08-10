Qurate Retail Group Earns Great Place to Work Certification™

In anonymous survey, team members highlight trust, a welcoming environment, and ethical and honest business practices as strengths for the global video commerce leader.

WEST CHESTER, Pa., August 10, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Qurate Retail Group, which includes leading retail brands QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road®, has been CertifiedTM by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, team member experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. Qurate Retail Group is part of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP).

This prestigious award is based entirely on what team members report about their workplace experience.

In a survey conducted recently by Great Place to Work with Qurate Retail Group’s U.S. team members, respondents underscored the company’s ongoing commitment to ensuring a positive workplace experience, rooted in diversity, belonging and fairness. Survey respondents also highlighted trust, a welcoming environment, and ethical and honest business practices as particular strengths for Qurate Retail Group.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Qurate Retail Group is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

“It’s both humbling and gratifying to receive this recognition, both from Great Place to Work and from our own team members,” said David Rawlinson II, President and CEO of Qurate Retail, Inc. “Our business is built on a foundation of a great team member experience. We work hard to be a great place to work and we are absolutely dedicated to continuing this focus going forward. I want to thank our team members for providing honest feedback – our success would not be possible without your energy, expertise and dedication.”

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, team members at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

The Great Place to Work-Certification is the latest addition to Qurate Retail Group’s growing list of workplace recognitions, including:

About Qurate Retail GroupQurate Retail GroupSM comprises seven leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce (“vCommerce”), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. The retailer reaches more than 200 million homes worldwide via 14 television networks and reaches millions more via multiple streaming services, social pages, mobile apps, websites, print catalogs and in-store destinations. Qurate Retail Group combines shopping and entertainment to curate products, experiences, conversations and communities for millions of highly discerning shoppers. Headquartered in West Chester, Pa., Qurate Retail Group has team members in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, Poland and China. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com, follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail Group portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests and green energy investments.

About Great Place to Work Certification™Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

