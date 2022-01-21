QVC is hosting a massive beauty event all weekend—with free shipping on all beauty items

The QVC Master Beauty Class event is home to sale prices on makeup, beauty tutorials and more.

Calling all makeup lovers: QVC is hosting what it's referring to as its "largest-ever beauty event" this weekend, featuring Master Beauty Class tutorials and free shipping on all beauty products. The event runs from today until Sunday, January 23, with select discounts on beauty products, daily deals and the option to break up each purchase into five Easy Pay installments.

The QVC Master Beauty Class event features beauty tutorials, sale prices on beauty products and free shipping on beauty products. You can find Master Beauty Class coverage, including video tutorials, all day today and tomorrow, January 22, on QVC and the QVC app. The additional perks like free shipping and Easy Pay installments run until 11:59 PM EST on Sunday, January 23.

The livestream tutorials feature makeup looks and haircare tutorials with products you can purchase directly from QVC. On the schedule for today are segments like "The Root of Haircare from Bumble and Bumble" (9 PM EST) and "Clean Beauty Education with Alpyn Beauty" (7 PM EST). You can also find shorter, bite-sized tutorials on the QVC app and QVC social channels.

Get deals on clean beauty products like bareMinerals foundation.

If you want to shop the sale, you can get discounts on tons of incredible products, like a cooling cucumber mask from Peter Thomas for $44 (save $11) and an IT Cosmetics face cream with over 2,000 five-star reviews for $59.97 (save $10.03). If you're in the market for beauty tools, you can find excellent markdowns on top-rated Sigma brushes, like the Sigma Beauty F35 Tapered Highlighter Brush for $20 (save $5), or the Winged Liner Brush for $12 (save $15). The event also features tutorials on clean beauty, demonstrating routines that incorporate products like the highly rated First Aid Beauty Cleanser, or loose matte foundation from no-waste favorites like bareMinerals.

Whether you're looking to change up your skincare routine or simply learn some new tricks, QVC's education-focused event aims to give you the tools to succeed, or at the very least encourage you to broaden your beauty horizons.

