QVC has markdowns for Memorial Day—shop deals on Ninja, iRobot and IT Cosmetics

QVC is hosting great deals for Memorial Day on Dooney & Bourke, Ninja, iRobot and more.

Memorial Day is here, and with it the arrival of great deals and markdowns from retailers across the US, including Best Buy, Wayfair and more. QVC is also hosting markdowns for the holiday as part of its Unofficial Start of Summer sale, including sale prices on robot vacuums, makeup and more.

If you're on the hunt for deals today, look no further than QVC. Whether you’re shopping for a new blender or a brand new Dooney & Bourke bag, we’ve rounded up the best deals on offer. The sale ends tonight at 11:59 ET, so be sure to check out before then to keep the sale prices!

You can also get kitchen staples from QVC for Memorial Day, including a Kalorik digital air fryer oven for $179.99, $50 less than its typical price. You can also find a space-saving option in the form of the PowerXL 10 quart air fryer, which is currently on sale for $99.98, saving you $60.01.

Robot vacuums from iRobot (one of our favorite places to snag a robot vacuum) are also on sale at QVC for Memorial Day. You can get the iRobot Roomba e5150 for your home for $249.98, saving more than $50 on a great machine that will save you time.

If you're in the midst of wedding season, QVC is also home to markdowns on wedding-ready makeup products, like this boxed set of Sunday Riley serum and eye cream for $68.50, 30% off of its usual price of $98. If you're looking for an accessory to carry from wedding to wedding this summer, you can get $79.02 off of a classic Dooney & Bourke bag, which comes in 10 different colors.

We've rounded up all the best deals at QVC for Memorial Day below.

The best Memorial Day deals at QVC

