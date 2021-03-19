QVC has tons of décor and more on sale for Easter 2021

Arielle Tschinkel
·2 min read
A dozen near-perfect reviews and a 55% savings? Sold.
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It might be hard to believe, but Easter 2021 is right around the corner, which means there’s no better time to spruce up your space with pastel and bunny-themed goodies galore. Ahead of the holiday, which falls on Sunday, April 4, QVC has slashed the prices on all kinds of Easter must-haves (think tabletop additions, décor and tasty treats to fill your child's baskets) by as much as 55%!

Better yet, new QVC customers will save an additional $10 off their order of $25 or more with coupon code OFFER at checkout. Plenty of best-sellers are included as part of the sale, so you can bring spring to every part of your home. For example, this set of Temp-tations Egghunt 8-ounce parfait cups, typically $34.75 and now $15.33, consists of four adorably themed ceramic cups that will make for a picture-perfect breakfast on Easter morning. They’re dishwasher-, microwave-, refrigerator-, freezer and oven-safe up to to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and come with matching stainless-steel spoons to boot.

Another adorable best-seller? This set of three Barbara King metal decorative yard displays, which is available with your choice of bunny, egg or carrot stakes. They can be safely used indoors or outdoors and make for the perfect way to greet your neighbors (or the Easter Bunny himself!). Reviewers can’t stop praising this budget-friendly buy, with one calling it “worth every penny” and adding, “I ordered the bunnies and was shocked at how cute they were in person! They are substantial, sturdy, delightful in detail and well-made!” As part of the sale, you’ll get ‘em for $17.96—a $16 savings from their usual selling price.

With Easter just over two weeks away, you’ll want to stock up now to enjoy these delightfully themed decorations on the big day. Much like everyone’s favorite bunny, these deals are also bound to hop away soon.

Shop Easter Deals at QVC

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Easter 2021: Shop holiday décor and more on sale at QVC

