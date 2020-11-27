QVC's Black Friday 2020 deals have arrived—here are the best deals
In a year where staying home and socially distant is the new norm, the 2020 holiday shopping season is no exception. Shoppers are moving online to check off their holiday gift lists, and the Black Friday deals and discounts have been running earlier than ever this year.
With an impressive lineup of Black Friday deals, QVC is offering major discounts on everything from small kitchen appliances to beauty and skincare now well into December. With thousands of products available this season, we've narrowed down the best deals you can get from QVC this Black Friday. Keep scrolling for deals on every gift on your shopping list.
All the best deals at QVC this Black Friday 2020
Electronics
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Print Camera and Accessories for $59.96 ($41.47)
Bose SoundLink Color Series II Bluetooth Portable Speaker for $79.96 (Save $50)
Nintendo Switch Lite with Accessories for $314.96 (Save $35)
Beauty
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Illumination Concealer for $16.80 (Save $7.20)
IT Cosmetics Je Ne Sais Quoi Hydrating Lip Treatment for $18 (Save $6)
Philosophy Dry Shampoo Refreshing Style Extender Duo for $27.03 (Save $22.97)
Bobbi Brown Day-to-Night Glow Eye, Cheek and Lip Set for $38.50 (Save $38.50)
Beautyblender Sweet Escape 8-Piece Collection for $45 (Save $20)
Kitchen and cleaning
KitchenAid Fresh Prep Stand Mixer Attachment with Extra Blade for $39.98 (Save $15.02)
NutriBullet Pro 900 Series High-Speed Blender System for $54.90 (Save $17.60)
Lenox 18/10 Stainless-Steel 29-Piece Flatware Set for $59.98 (Save $11.52)
EyeVac Home Touchless Sensor Activated Vacuum for $69.98 (Save $29.02)
Oster XL Digital Convection Oven w/ French Doors for $129.98 (Save $39.02)
Raycop RN Handheld UV Allergen Vacuum and Fabric Sanitizer for $149.98 (Save $80)
Ninja Foodi 5-qt 11-in-1 Pressure Cooker w/ TenderCrisp Technology for $149.98 (Save $20.18)
De'Longhi Nespresso Vertuo Coffee Espresso Machine w/ Frother for $173.95 (Save $76.03)
Dyson V11 Torque Drive Complete Cordfree Vacuum with 9 Tools for $549.98 (Save $248.98)
Clothes, accessories and more
Diamonique 100-Facet 2.00 cttw Stud Earrings, Platinum Clad for $19.96 (Save $12.04)
Minnetonka Quilted Suede Scuff Slippers for $39.95 (Save $10)
Diamonique 2.95 cttw 100-Facet Bridal Ring Set, Platinum Clad for $69.98 (Save $29.97)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra-Lite Duster for $97.99 (Save $32.50)
Shop all the best Black Friday 2020 deals at QVC
