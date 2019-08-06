Is Qwamplify (EPA:ALQWA) A Risky Investment?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Qwamplify (EPA:ALQWA) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Qwamplify's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Qwamplify had €12.8m of debt in March 2019, down from €14.5m, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of €12.1m, its net debt is less, at about €674.6k.

How Healthy Is Qwamplify's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Qwamplify had liabilities of €24.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €10.7m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had €12.1m in cash and €11.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total €10.7m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because Qwamplify is worth €31.7m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Qwamplify's net debt is only 0.16 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 13.3 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. On top of that, Qwamplify grew its EBIT by 69% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Qwamplify's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the last three years, Qwamplify saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.