QX Global Group further augments its US Leadership Team

QX Global Group, a leading knowledge process outsourcing company with a growing presence in North America, has brought onboard Mr Kyle Wilbur as Vice President, Sales, QX Finance & Accounting, further strengthening its senior management team in the US.

At QX, Mr Wilbur will play an important and strategic role in the company’s expansion plans for the US. He was previously associated with University Loft Co. as Director of Sales and brings with him a wealth of experience in the student housing and property management sectors.

His knowledge and expertise in leadership roles includes university housing expansion projects, on-site production management, and vendor relation management, while exceeding sales targets and providing on-floor sales training.

Sharing his comments on the appointment, Mr Ravi Kurani, Country Head, North America, said, “With the addition of Kyle to our Senior Management team in the US we are confident of achieving the growth and success we have planned for the region. His grasp of the student housing and property management sectors will help strengthen our plans for these specific domains.”

“The unique offerings of QX Global Group would add significant value to organizations that seek to enhance and transform their business processes. I am looking forward to working closely with the team to bring to fruition our ambitions for the US.” said Mr Kyle Wilbur, VP, Sales, QX F&A.

The US is a strategic growth market for QX Global Group with close to 70 active clients in accounting, finance and recruitment processes. The company plans to double its number of clients and add offices in New York, Austin and Chicago, in addition to its existing headquarters in New Jersey.

About QX Global Group

QX Global Group is a leading provider of business process management services. With over 17 years of accounting and recruitment process outsourcing experience, we help our clients unlock business value by improving process efficiencies and automation in the accounting and recruitment function to enable business transformation. We are based out of the UK with offices in the USA, Canada, Australia and India.

