R.I. attorney John Deaton moves to Swansea, announces run against Sen. Elizabeth Warren

SWANSEA — A Rhode Island-based attorney announced on Tuesday he will run as a Republican against Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

A cryptocurrency advocate, lawyer specializing in asbestos cases and former Marine, John Deaton moved to Swansea into a rental home last month, according to Politico. The political news site also reported that Deaton has recently placed his Barrington, Rhode Island, home on the market for $2.5 million.

Deaton made the announcement via a YouTube video and on social media.

“I am running for U.S. Senate to continue my life's mission to shake things up for the people who need it most,” said Deaton in the video.

On X, formerly Twitter, Deaton posted on Tuesday, “First, it was schoolyard bullies, then it was greedy corporations and the SEC, and now I am taking on the Washington elites.”

Deaton said he raised himself from poverty growing up in Detroit. The Republican candidate touted his success with the slogan, “No fear. Never give up.”

Campaign against Sen. Elizabeth Warren

On Warren, who running for her third term in the U.S. Senate, Deaton said she promised “to be a champion for those in need.”

“I am the grateful embodiment of the American Dream — a dream that is becoming unattainable for far too many,” wrote Deaton in a media release. “Washington, D.C., is broken, and in more than a decade in office Elizabeth Warren has done nothing to fix it — in fact, she’s become a big part of the problem.”

Deaton's background in cryptocurrency

Deaton founded the site CryptoLaw in 2021 and writes a blog under the same name promoting cryptocurrency.

Warren, an outspoken cryptocurrency critic, is a co-sponsor of the bipartisan Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act, which aims to regulate digital assets and cryptocurrencies through stringent anti-money-laundering laws.

Deaton also authored his memoir last year, “Food Stamp Warrior: A Memoir,” that chronicles his life from childhood through his time as an attorney and cryptocurrency advocate.

In 2020, Deaton made the news when he sued the town of Barrington for a 2017 arrest after he got into an altercation at a youth league game with the ex-husband of his partner. The charges were dropped, but Deaton accused the town of the unlawful arrest, claiming his rights were violated, conspiracy, false imprisonment, invasion of privacy and malicious prosecution. Deaton claimed that the arrest damaged his reputation, costing him $3 million in legal business.

