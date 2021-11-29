R&B singer Ari Lennox held for disturbance at Amsterdam airport

The BET Awards in Los Angeles
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - American R&B singer Ari Lennox was arrested at Amsterdam Schiphol airport on Monday for disturbing public order, Dutch military police said, after she had accused airline staff of racial discrimination.

"I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me," Lennox wrote on Twitter on Monday morning, following a tweet in which she had accused "Amsterdam security" of hating Black people.

Dutch military police, who are responsible for security at Schiphol airport, said Lennox was held because of her aggressive behaviour towards an airline official, and for being drunk in public.

"Our unit found a woman full of emotions, that wouldn't calm down," spokesman Robert van Kapel said. "That's why she had to be taken into custody."

It was unclear on Monday afternoon how long Lennox would remain in custody, Van Kapel said, as police were investigating claims of possible threats made by Lennox during the incident.

Lennox (30), whose real name is Courtney Shanade Salter, is best known for her 2019 single Shea Butter Baby, which has been streamed almost 114 million times on Spotify.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Peter Graff)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Woman attacks Spirit Airlines flight attendants, gets zip-tied by passenger, records show

    A woman faces a public intoxication charge after reportedly attacking to flight attendants aboard a Spirit Airlines flight to Nashville, records show.

  • Aromatic spice paste enlivens Balinese pork

    Whether it’s an entire spit-roasted pig or the more accessible skillet-braised shoulder, pork frequently is the focus of feasts during religious festivals in Bali, a pocket of Hindu tradition in majority-Muslim Indonesia. For the version in our book “COOKish,” which limits recipes to just six ingredients without sacrificing flavor, we used one of our favorite spice cabinet shortcuts — the blend garam masala, which includes cumin, cardamom, cinnamon, mace, black pepper, coriander and sometimes more. The paste gets rubbed into all the nooks and crannies of the meat, helping flavor penetrate beyond the surface.

  • On 2nd try, Swedes elect 1st female prime minister Andersson

    Magdalena Andersson, who last week was Sweden’s first female prime minister for a few hours before resigning because a budget defeat made a coalition partner quit, was on elected again on Monday as the Nordic nation's head of government. In a 101 -173 vote with 75 abstentions, the 349-seat Riksdag elected Andersson, leader of the Social Democrats, as prime minister. Formally, she will be installed following an audience with King Carl XVI Gustav, Sweden's figurehead monarch.

  • When White Women Attack: Boebert assailing Omar reminds us racism is alive even in Congress

    America is really in a dark place. And I think we all know it to be true. Congress used to […] The post When White Women Attack: Boebert assailing Omar reminds us racism is alive even in Congress appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Taiwan says China military trying to wear it out, but it can respond

    China's military is trying to wear out Taiwan's armed forces with its repeated missions nearby, but Taiwan is capable of responding, Taipei's defence minister said on Monday after a renewed spike in Chinese air force activity. Taiwan scrambled https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-reports-27-chinese-air-force-planes-air-defence-zone-2021-11-28 fighters again on Sunday after 27 Chinese air force planes again entered its air defence identification zone, or ADIZ. "Their intention is to slowly exhaust, to let you know that we have this power," Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told reporters on the sidelines of a parliamentary briefing for lawmakers, when asked about the latest incursion.

  • Insecure's Leonard Robinson Breaks Down That Molly and Taurean 'Ship, Says Black Twitter Was Right

    Leonard Robinson has a warm and inviting smile, but that’s something fans of Insecure haven’t been able to see, because his character Taurean is always scowling. This changed during Sunday night’s installment of the HBO comedy after Taurean finally warmed up to Molly (Yvonne Orji) during a work retreat. Molly, who woke up with a […]

  • St. Louis police department keeps key details about homicide cases from the public

    “Transparency increases community support.”

  • Investigation Underway After Fans Crashed London Wizkid Show

    Social media footage showed fans storming through security gates ahead of the show

  • Teyana Taylor Was Hospitalized For Exhaustion Before Recent Concert

    Teyana Taylor took to Instagram to reveal that she was hospitalized before a recent Connecticut concert due to exhaustion, "my body simply just gave out."

  • Ireland examining more than 10 suspected Omicron cases

    Ireland is studying more than 10 suspected cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant after initial tests showed they had a trait distinguishing it from the dominant Delta variant, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said on Monday. Unlike Delta, which has dominated infections worldwide this year, Omicron has a mutation known as the S-gene drop-out, which means that PCR tests can give a clue to the presence of the new variant. Donnelly said the suspected cases had been sent for full genomic sequencing, but that it is likely officials will be confirming Omicron infections in the coming days.

  • Teen worker at Brooklyn bodega shot in head by shoplifter, critically hurt

    A teenager working at his family’s Brooklyn bodega was clinging to life after being shot in the head during a struggle with a shoplifter, police and sources said Sunday. The 18-year-old victim, identified by friends as Zayid Muthana, was working at M&M Grocery Corp. on Nostrand Ave. near Avenue D in East Flatbush when two men came into the store about 6:05 p.m. Saturday, police said. The ...

  • Botswana loses court bid to revoke gay rights

    Botswana's government on Monday lost a legal attempt to overturn a landmark ruling that decriminalised homosexuality.

  • Biden is a boring president. That's OK because he's also a competent leader.

    Being boringly competent is a description that has followed Biden from the campaign throughout the past two years.

  • J. Cole and Lil Baby Go Platinum With 'Pride Is the Devil'

    The million-copy-landing track was just one piece of the puzzle behind the success of Cole’s latest studio album, which overall earned him four Grammy nods.

  • Moscow says 27 Russian more diplomats due to leave U.S. in January

    Russia's ambassador to the United States said that 27 more Russian diplomats and their families were expelled from the United States and would leave on Jan. 30. "Our diplomats are being expelled...A large group of my comrades, 27 people with families, will leave us on January 30... We are facing a serious staff shortage," Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said in a video interview for the Soloviev Live Youtube channel aired late on Saturday. Russia has previously said that over 100 of its diplomats with families had been forced to leave the United States since 2016 when the relationship between the two countries worsened.

  • Embattled Rep. Aaron Coleman arrested for alleged driving under the influence Saturday morning

    Rep. Aaron Coleman, D-Kansas City, Kan., was arrested for alleged driving under the influence Saturday morning, Douglas County jail records show

  • Celebrities React To News Of Virgil Abloh’s Passing After Secret Battle With Cancer

    Following the news of Virgil Abloh's passing, many celebrities took to social media to share their own statements, offering their love and condolences to Virgil Abloh and his family. From Pharrell Williams to Loni Love, see each celeb's heartfelt message.

  • Pressure likely to be exerted on Iran if it uses talks to boost nuclear programme -U.S. envoy

    PARIS (Reuters) -The United States and its partners are likely to exert pressure on Iran if it uses talks scheduled to resume in Vienna on Monday as pretext to accelerate its nuclear programme, the U.S. special envoy to Iran said in an interview broadcast on Saturday. Then-President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the 2015 agreement that had lifted sanctions in return for restrictions on Iran's atomic activities.

  • Florida man critically injured in crash on U.S. 27 in northwest Marion County

    The crash happened Sunday afternoon on U.S. 27 outside Ocala in northwest Marion County.

  • Homicide suspect under guard escapes Mississippi hospital, steals clothes

    Mississippi officials are looking for a man who escaped from a hospital bathroom while under police guard and then was recorded on video changing into pilfered clothes.