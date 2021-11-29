R&B singer Ari Lennox arrested after claiming she was racially profiled





R&B singer Ari Lennox was arrested in Amsterdam on Monday after claiming she was racially profiled by airline staff.

Lennox, whose real name is Courtney Shanade Salter, was detained by Dutch police at Schiphol Airport.

"I'm being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me," Lennox wrote in a tweet.

"F--- Amsterdam security," she said. "They hate black people."

I'm being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me - Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 29, 2021

Police spokesman Robert van Kapel told Reuters that Lennox was held due to aggressive behavior toward an airline official and being drunk in public.

"Our unit found a woman full of emotions, that wouldn't calm down," van Kapel said. "That's why she had to be taken into custody."

Lennox, 30, is a part of rapper J.Cole's Dreamville collective and is best known for her single "Shea Butter Baby" off of her 2019 album of the same name.

Van Kapel said it is unclear how long Lennox will remain in custody as authorities investigate claims of threats she made during the incident, Reuters reported.