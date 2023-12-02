R & B singer Khalid gives out gifts to students from 2 El Paso schools

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — R & B star Khalid and his charitable foundation, the Great Khalid Foundation, surprised children from two schools with Christmas gifts Friday afternoon, Dec. 1 at Bowie High School.

Photos by Tony Pina/KTSM

Gifts were given out to students from Putnam Elementary and Cooley Elementary.

Khalid, who calls El Paso home, was on hand to surprise the students.

The goal was to “ensure we keep the spirit of Christmas alive for local children that might otherwise go without a gift to open this holiday season,” said a news release sent out to media.

