R. Chandramogan Is The MD & Executive Director of Hatsun Agro Product Limited (NSE:HATSUN) And They Just Spent ₹66k On Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Hatsun Agro Product Limited (NSE:HATSUN) MD & Executive Director, R. Chandramogan, recently bought ₹66k worth of stock, for ₹595 per share. That might not be a big purchase but it only increased their holding by 0.0001%, and could be interpreted as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hatsun Agro Product

Notably, that recent purchase by R. Chandramogan is the biggest insider purchase of Hatsun Agro Product shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is ₹605. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Hatsun Agro Product share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was R. Chandramogan.

R. Chandramogan bought a total of 116 shares over the year at an average price of ₹594. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Hatsun Agro Product insiders own 79% of the company, worth about ₹78b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Hatsun Agro Product Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Hatsun Agro Product. Looks promising! Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Hatsun Agro Product, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

