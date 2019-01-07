Is Rémy Cointreau SA (EPA:RCO) A Great Dividend Stock?

Dividends can be underrated but they form a large part of investment returns, playing an important role in compounding returns in the long run. Historically, Rémy Cointreau SA (EPA:RCO) has paid a dividend to shareholders. It currently yields 1.7%. Does Rémy Cointreau tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

Here’s how I find good dividend stocks

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

How well does Rémy Cointreau fit our criteria?

The company currently pays out 56% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. However, going forward, analysts expect RCO’s payout to fall to 51% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of around 2.0%. However, EPS should increase to €3.49, meaning that the lower payout ratio does not necessarily implicate a lower dividend payment.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. Although RCO’s per share payments have increased in the past 10 years, it has not been a completely smooth ride. Shareholders would have seen a few years of reduced payments in this time.

Compared to its peers, Rémy Cointreau generates a yield of 1.7%, which is on the low-side for Beverage stocks.

Next Steps:

If you are building an income portfolio, then Rémy Cointreau is a complicated choice since it has some positive aspects as well as negative ones. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. I’ve put together three important factors you should further research:

