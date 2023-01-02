R.E.A. Holdings (LON:RE.) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in R.E.A. Holdings' (LON:RE.) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for R.E.A. Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$52m ÷ (US$567m - US$60m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, R.E.A. Holdings has an ROCE of 10%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 9.6%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for R.E.A. Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for R.E.A. Holdings.

What Does the ROCE Trend For R.E.A. Holdings Tell Us?

Shareholders will be relieved that R.E.A. Holdings has broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 10%, which is always encouraging. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, R.E.A. Holdings is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 69% in the last five years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

R.E.A. Holdings does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

