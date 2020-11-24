Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Estimated 2020 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Fidelity ETFs
TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the estimated 2020 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs"). Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of October 30, 2020, and reflect forward-looking information, which means the estimates may change.
These estimates are for the annual capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These estimates do not include estimates of ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts, which are reported separately.
We expect to announce the annual reinvested distribution amounts, as well as the monthly cash distribution amounts, on or about December 18, 2020. The ex-dividend date for the 2020 annual distributions will be December 24, 2020. The record date for the 2020 annual distributions will be December 29, 2020 and those distributions will be payable on December 31, 2020.
The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2020, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2021.
Fidelity ETF
Ticker
Net asset
CUSIP
ISIN
Estimated
Estimated annual
Fidelity Canadian High
FCCD
20.2419
31608M102
CA31608M1023
-
-
Fidelity U.S. High
FCUD
21.1319
31645M107
CA31645M1077
-
-
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend
FCUH
19.9058
315740100
CA3157401009
-
-
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
FCRR
24.5652
31644M108
CA31644M1086
-
-
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
FCRH
23.2109
31644P101
CA31644P1018
-
-
Fidelity International High
FCID
17.6552
31623D103
CA31623D1033
-
-
Fidelity Canadian Low
FCCL
23.9362
31608H103
CA31608H1038
-
-
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility
FCUL
31.2766
31647B109
CA31647B1094
-
-
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility
FCLH
30.4399
31647N103
CA31647N1033
-
-
Fidelity International Low
FCIL
24.5690
31624M102
CA31624M1023
-
-
Fidelity Canadian High
FCCQ
24.4046
31610C100
CA31610C1005
0.09843
0.40333%
Fidelity U.S. High Quality
FCUQ
32.8975
31647C107
CA31647C1077
1.42279
4.32492%
Fidelity U.S. High Quality
FCQH
32.1042
31648J101
CA31648J1012
2.63613
8.21117%
Fidelity International High
FCIQ
32.2855
31623X109
CA31623X1096
0.75412
2.33579%
Fidelity Sustainable World
FCSW
28.0431
31642F105
CA31642F1053
-
-
Fidelity Systematic Canadian
FCCB
26.0298
31644F103
CA31644F1036
0.06725
0.25836%
Fidelity Canadian Short
FCSB
25.8595
31608N100
CA31608N1006
-
-
Fidelity Global Core Plus
FCGB
24.5687
31623G106
CA31623G1063
0.53094
2.16104%
Fidelity Systematic U.S.
FCHY
25.2776
31615L105
CA31615L1058
0.12815
0.50697%
Fidelity Systematic U.S.
FCHH
24.6124
31615M103
CA31615M1032
-
-
Fidelity Canadian Monthly
FCMI
21.4397
31609T106
CA31609T1066
-
-
Fidelity Global Monthly
FCGI
21.9165
31623K107
CA31623K1075
-
-
Fidelity Canadian Value
FCCV
25.9910
31609U103
CA31609U1030
0.66823
2.57101%
Fidelity U.S. Value Index
FCUV
24.9364
31647E103
CA31647E1034
-
-
Fidelity U.S. Value Currency
FCVH
25.1023
31646E104
CA31646E1043
0.42179
1.68028%
Fidelity International Value
FCIV
21.9025
31622Y108
CA31622Y1088
-
-
Fidelity Canadian Momentum
FCCM
25.5177
31609W109
CA31609W1095
0.22274
0.87288%
Fidelity U.S. Momentum
FCMO
26.9347
31649P106
CA31649P1062
0.43080
1.59942%
Fidelity U.S. Momentum
FCMH
27.1553
31649R102
CA31649R1029
1.02548
3.77635%
Fidelity International
FCIM
26.0792
31623V103
CA31623V1031
0.15770
0.60470%
Fidelity Global Investment
FCIG
25.3802
31624P105
CA31624P1053
0.29193
1.15023%
Forward-looking information
This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated December 2020 capital gains distributions for the Fidelity ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fidelity ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.
About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.
As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $152 billion in assets under management (as at October 30, 2020) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.
We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.
Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.
