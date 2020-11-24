Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Estimated 2020 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Fidelity ETFs

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the estimated 2020 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs"). Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of October 30, 2020, and reflect forward-looking information, which means the estimates may change.

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC (CNW Group/Fidelity Investments Canada ULC)
These estimates are for the annual capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These estimates do not include estimates of ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts, which are reported separately.

We expect to announce the annual reinvested distribution amounts, as well as the monthly cash distribution amounts, on or about December 18, 2020. The ex-dividend date for the 2020 annual distributions will be December 24, 2020. The record date for the 2020 annual distributions will be December 29, 2020 and those distributions will be payable on December 31, 2020.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2020, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2021.

Fidelity ETF
Name

Ticker
Symbol

Net asset
value (NAV)
per unit as of
October
30,2020 ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Estimated
annual capital
gain per unit as
of October 30,
2020 ($)

Estimated annual
capital gain per
unit as a % of
NAV at October
30, 2020

Fidelity Canadian High
Dividend Index ETF

FCCD

20.2419

31608M102

CA31608M1023

-

-

Fidelity U.S. High
Dividend Index ETF

FCUD

21.1319

31645M107

CA31645M1077

-

-

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend
Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCUH

19.9058

315740100

CA3157401009

-

-

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
Rising Rates Index ETF

FCRR

24.5652

31644M108

CA31644M1086

-

-

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
Rising Rates Currency
Neutral Index ETF

FCRH

23.2109

31644P101

CA31644P1018

-

-

Fidelity International High
Dividend Index ETF

FCID

17.6552

31623D103

CA31623D1033

-

-

Fidelity Canadian Low
Volatility Index ETF

FCCL

23.9362

31608H103

CA31608H1038

-

-

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility
Index ETF

FCUL

31.2766

31647B109

CA31647B1094

-

-

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility
Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCLH

30.4399

31647N103

CA31647N1033

-

-

Fidelity International Low
Volatility Index ETF

FCIL

24.5690

31624M102

CA31624M1023

-

-

Fidelity Canadian High
Quality Index ETF

FCCQ

24.4046

31610C100

CA31610C1005

0.09843

0.40333%

Fidelity U.S. High Quality
Index ETF

FCUQ

32.8975

31647C107

CA31647C1077

1.42279

4.32492%

Fidelity U.S. High Quality
Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCQH

32.1042

31648J101

CA31648J1012

2.63613

8.21117%

Fidelity International High
Quality Index ETF

FCIQ

32.2855

31623X109

CA31623X1096

0.75412

2.33579%

Fidelity Sustainable World
ETF

FCSW

28.0431

31642F105

CA31642F1053

-

-

Fidelity Systematic Canadian
Bond Index ETF

FCCB

26.0298

31644F103

CA31644F1036

0.06725

0.25836%

Fidelity Canadian Short
Term Corporate Bond ETF

FCSB

25.8595

31608N100

CA31608N1006

-

-

Fidelity Global Core Plus
Bond ETF

FCGB

24.5687

31623G106

CA31623G1063

0.53094

2.16104%

Fidelity Systematic U.S.
High Yield Bond ETF

FCHY

25.2776

31615L105

CA31615L1058

0.12815

0.50697%

Fidelity Systematic U.S.
High Yield Bond Currency
Neutral ETF

FCHH

24.6124

31615M103

CA31615M1032

-

-

Fidelity Canadian Monthly
High Income ETF

FCMI

21.4397

31609T106

CA31609T1066

-

-

Fidelity Global Monthly
High Income ETF

FCGI

21.9165

31623K107

CA31623K1075

-

-

Fidelity Canadian Value
Index ETF

FCCV

25.9910

31609U103

CA31609U1030

0.66823

2.57101%

Fidelity U.S. Value Index
ETF

FCUV

24.9364

31647E103

CA31647E1034

-

-

Fidelity U.S. Value Currency
Neutral Index ETF

FCVH

25.1023

31646E104

CA31646E1043

0.42179

1.68028%

Fidelity International Value
Index ETF

FCIV

21.9025

31622Y108

CA31622Y1088

-

-

Fidelity Canadian Momentum
Index ETF

FCCM

25.5177

31609W109

CA31609W1095

0.22274

0.87288%

Fidelity U.S. Momentum
Index ETF

FCMO

26.9347

31649P106

CA31649P1062

0.43080

1.59942%

Fidelity U.S. Momentum
Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCMH

27.1553

31649R102

CA31649R1029

1.02548

3.77635%

Fidelity International
Momentum Index ETF

FCIM

26.0792

31623V103

CA31623V1031

0.15770

0.60470%

Fidelity Global Investment
Grade Bond ETF

FCIG

25.3802

31624P105

CA31624P1053

0.29193

1.15023%

Forward-looking information

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated December 2020 capital gains distributions for the Fidelity ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fidelity ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $152 billion in assets under management (as at October 30, 2020) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.

