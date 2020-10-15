/R E P E A T -- Invitation to media - Minister Mélanie Joly and Member of Parliament Sherry Romanado to announce investment in Développement économique de l'agglomération de Longueuil/
LONGUEUIL, QC, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)
The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, and Member of Parliament for Longueuil–Charles-LeMoyne Sherry Romanado will announce Government of Canada financial assistance for Développement économique de l'agglomération de Longueuil (DEL).
DEL is an economic development organization that aims to support manufacturing businesses within the five cities in the Longueuil urban area (Boucherville, Brossard, Longueuil, Saint‑Bruno‑de-Montarville and Saint-Lambert).
Date:
October 15, 2020
Time:
10:00 a.m.
Location:
Given the current context around COVID-19, media representatives are invited to attend the press conference virtually through the Zoom platform.
To be able to participate in the question period after the press briefing, journalists must confirm their participation by registering at the following address by 9 a.m. on October 15, 2020: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CvTF2WI0QEKEwRi6fPHVlw.
