Savour Every Moment This Holiday Season

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - The holidays are just around the corner, and while it may look a little different this year there is no need to self-isolate your holiday spirit! LG Electronics Canada (LG) is sharing the latest must-haves to help Canadians make memories and bring more enjoyment to the holiday season.

"Whether looking for gift ideas for yourself and loved ones or embracing the home renovation trend, LG offers a broad range of products, from ultra lightweight laptops to ThinQ AI enabled home appliances, electronics and mobile devices, with features and price points to satisfy every need," explains Robin Powell, Senior Director of Marketing, LG Electronics Canada.

This year, forego sugar plums for visions of LG dancing in your head with these suggestions:

Mobile Communications

Upgrade to 5G this year with the LG VELVETTM 5G (LMG900UM2). With its 6.8-inch cinematic display and AI 3D Sound Engine, the LG VELVET TM 5G is ready to stream all your favourite holiday videos, help you connect with family and friends, and with its 48MP high-resolution camera, capture the spirit of the season in exceptional detail.

Available in Illusion Sunset, Aurora Gray and new colours: Aurora Green and Aurora Red – just in time for the holiday season. Add the optional dual screen case to amp up multitasking – shop local stores online while chatting with family and friends.

Check with retailers and carriers for the latest pricing promotions.

Home Entertainment

Create cherished moments and memories this holiday season with the latest in home entertainment. LG OLED TVs are designed, crafted and engineered to put the spotlight on your content while complementing your home's interior. Boasting perfect blacks and infinite contrast thanks to self-lit pixels, OLED TVs delivers a cinematic viewing experience.

LG OLED Gallery Design TV (LG GX OLED TV) with ThinQ® is a work of art minus the frame! Its incredibly thin construction, slim bezels and flush mounting system look beautiful even when it's turned off. Available in models from 55-inches to 77-inches. Priced from at $2,599 on promotion. Check with retailers for the latest pricing.

LG CX OLED TV with ThinQ® AI makes you feel like you're in the action whether it's playing video games or watching your favourite sports team. Available in models from 48-inches to 77-inches. MSRP: $1,899.99 - $6,499.99

LG CineBeam LED Projector (PH30N) delivers a screen display of up to 100-inches for a vivid viewing experience, and with a built-in battery offering up to two-hours per charge and wireless connectivity through smartphone mirroring the show can go anywhere. MSRP: $549.99

LG TONE Free TM wireless earbuds (HBS-FN6) are LG's first true wireless earbuds built with Meridian technology for optimal sound quality and features the UVnano charging case that can kill 99.9 per cent of bacteria on the earbud speaker mesh in 10 minutes while charging.* MSRP: $199.99

LG SN9YG Soundbar (SN9YG) enriches your TV experience with exceptional sound quality in a sleek, modern design while providing AI connectivity through Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. MSRP: $1,199.99

Home Appliances

The kitchen is the heart of the home – for some it's the classroom, home office and eating area. LG ThinQ®-enabled appliances can help you manage details, so you can focus on what's important. Use your smartphone, voice or LG TV dashboard to check your laundry cycle, get notifications if the fridge door is left open, preheat the oven or start making Craft IceTM spheres, that are sure to delight.

LG Air Fry InstaView TM ThinQ® Range (LREL6325F): Built with Air Fry technology that makes it easier to create healthier comfort foods at home, you can simply knock twice on the oven's glass door to monitor dinner without letting the heat out. MSRP: $1,399.99

LG InstaView TM Door-in-Door Refrigerators with Craft Ice TM (LRFVS3006D ): Knock twice to illuminate the interior and see inside without releasing the cold air, and bring an air of sophistication to cocktail hour with Craft Ice TM – two-inch ice spheres that melt slowly. MSRP: $4,799.99

LG Styler (S3RFBN): Keep clothes, winter accessories and even plush toys fresher through the holidays with LG's steam clothing care system that reduces wrinkles, refreshes, gentle dries and cleans through the power of LG TrueSteam® technology. It's the ultimate laundry appliance that can be placed anywhere in the home with access to a power outlet. MSRP: $3,199.99

LG AI Front Load ThinQ® Washer & Dryer (WM4500HBA and DLEX4500B): Help extend the life of your wardrobe without the guesswork. Using AI technology, the washer determines the optimal wash cycle for clothing, then through Smart PairingTM, the dryer will automatically select a compatible drying cycle based on your washer load. MSRP: Washer $1,799.99, Dryer: $1,799.99

Computer Products and Accessories

For work or play -- set up your home office and switch to fun time in no time with LG monitors and LG gram laptops:

LG UltraGear TM 38-inch UltraWide TM QHD Curved Monitor (38GN950): Built for esports it delivers the latest hardware, specs and sensory experience and is NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible. MSRP: $2,099.99

LG gram 15-inch Ultra-Light Touchscreen Laptop (15Z90N-HAP52A8): The 15-inch model sports a 15.6-inch full HD IPS touchscreen display with crisp, detailed images and up to 17 hours of use in a 2.5-pound package. MSRP: $1,699.99

For a limited time, LG TONE FreeTM wireless earbuds (HBS-FN6) are included with the purchase of select LG monitors, LG gram laptops and LG projectors. Offer valid from November 9 to December 6, 2020.**

To learn more about these products and to see more visit www.lg.com/ca_en.

* Independent testing shows the UVnano charging case kills 99.9 per cent of bacteria on the speaker mesh of the earbuds in 10 minutes while charging. The UV LED function works only when the charging case is connected to the power cable.

** while supplies last

