R.H. Dana Makes Financial Literacy Program Permanent: Report

DANA POINT, CA — A financial literacy pilot program launched during the pandemic at R.H. Dana Elementary School will become permanent thanks to the response from the community, the Dana Point Times reported.

Orange County United Way launched the program in partnership with the Capistrano Unified School District and the City of Dana Point in 2021 to help families that were impacted financially by COVID-19, the paper reported.

The program taught participants about managing their finances and how to budget, the Times reported.

Visit the Dana Point Times website to read more about the financial literacy program.



