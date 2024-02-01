R.A. Jones Middle School group claims $1 million Powerball prize

A group of 30 current and former employees of R.A. Jones Middle School in Florence carpooled to the Kentucky Lottery after work on Tuesday with the winning $1 million Powerball ticket they purchased at a Hebron Kroger.

A group of 30 current and former employees of a Boone County middle school carpooled to Louisville after work Tuesday – entering the Kentucky Lottery lobby with cheers and with the winning $1 million Powerball ticket they purchased at a Hebron Kroger securely tucked away in a math textbook.

The educators call themselves the “Jones 30” after R. A. Jones Middle School in Florence where they met.

The group’s organizer, a retired math teacher, realized the day after Saturday’s Powerball drawing that her group matched the five white balls but not the Powerball number to win the game’s second prize of $1 million, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

She said she kept the ticket safe by hiding it in a math textbook. She told Kentucky Lottery officials she knew it would be safe there because no one would look in a math book.

The group said they have been playing the lottery for years and includes current and former counselors, administrators, special education teachers, and the school nurse.

They have been pooling their money to play the Kentucky Lottery for over eight years but after choosing a set of permanent Powerball numbers in 2019, they stuck to those numbers each week.

Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville greeted the group with ceremonial checks, handing each winner their prize − $24,000 after taxes.

“These winning educators were having the time of their lives. It was wonderful to watch another chapter in their friendship unfold, thanks to the Kentucky Lottery," Harville said.

Some members of the group plan to invest the money while others plan to use the funds for travel or home repairs.

The group said they would continue their tradition of playing the Kentucky Lottery as another fun way to stay in touch.

Kroger in Hebron will receive $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

